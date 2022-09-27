Russians arriving daily in Georgia have doubled since draft announcement

A group of Russians walks after crossing the border between Georgia and Russia

THE NUMBER OF Russians arriving in neighbouring Georgia every day has nearly doubled since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation for the war in Ukraine, Georgian officials have said.

“Four to five days ago 5,000-6,000 [Russians] were arriving in Georgia daily. The number has grown to some 10,000 per day,” Georgia’s interior Minister, Vakhtang Gomelauri, told journalists.

Putin last week announced the call-up of thousands of reservists for the conflict in Ukraine, sparking protests across the country and a rush among Russian men for the borders.

Kazakhstan

The president of Kazakhstan said today that his country will ensure the care and safety of Russians fleeing a “hopeless situation.”

“Recently we’ve had many people from Russia coming here,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was quoted as saying by his press service.

“Most of them are forced to leave because of the hopeless situation. We must take care of them and ensure their safety,” he added.

“This is a political and humanitarian issue,” he said.

The Kazakh leader also condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and called for respect of territorial integrity, as Russia held annexation referendums in four Ukrainian regions.

“The territorial integrity of states must be unshakeable. This is a key principle,” he said.

“In our immediate vicinity a major war is underway. We must remember this, thinking above all about our security,” Tokayev added.

According to Kazakhstan’s interior ministry, around 98,000 Russians entered the country since the mobilisation was announced on September 21, while just over 64,000 left, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

