Ruth Coppinger to contest Seanad election after losing Dáil seat

RUTH COPPINGER HAS announced she will contest the upcoming Seanad election after losing her Dáil seat in last Saturday’s general election.

The former Solidarity-People Before Profit TD was defeated on the sixth count in Dublin West.

First elected to the Dáil in a by-election in 2014, Coppinger had been a fierce critic of the government and an advocate for women’s and workers’ rights.

She will officially launch her Seanad bid in Dublin city later this morning. She will be a candidate for the National University of Ireland constituency.

In a statement issued today, Coppinger said if she is elected she will “use the platform of the Seanad to continue organising on the unfinished business of workers’ and women’s rights”.

A number of former TDs who lost their sets in the election are expected to launch Seanad bids.

Former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has already announced his intention to run in the Seanad election. He was eliminated on the fifth count in Dublin North-West, where he had been elected in 2016, last weekend.

The Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh, who missed out on securing a Dáil seat in Mayo, also plans to run for the Seanad.

Some high-profile senators have also announced their reelection bids including Lynn Ruane, Ivana Bacik and Alice-Mary Higgins.