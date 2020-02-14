This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ruth Coppinger to contest Seanad election after losing Dáil seat

A number of former TDs are expected to launch Seanad bids.

By Órla Ryan Friday 14 Feb 2020, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 12,121 Views 46 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5007179
File photo of Ruth Coppinger.
Image: Sam Boal
File photo of Ruth Coppinger.
File photo of Ruth Coppinger.
Image: Sam Boal

RUTH COPPINGER HAS announced she will contest the upcoming Seanad election after losing her Dáil seat in last Saturday’s general election.

The former Solidarity-People Before Profit TD was defeated on the sixth count in Dublin West.

First elected to the Dáil in a by-election in 2014, Coppinger had been a fierce critic of the government and an advocate for women’s and workers’ rights.

She will officially launch her Seanad bid in Dublin city later this morning. She will be a candidate for the National University of Ireland constituency.

In a statement issued today, Coppinger said if she is elected she will “use the platform of the Seanad to continue organising on the unfinished business of workers’ and women’s rights”.

A number of former TDs who lost their sets in the election are expected to launch Seanad bids.

Former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has already announced his intention to run in the Seanad election. He was eliminated on the fifth count in Dublin North-West, where he had been elected in 2016, last weekend.

The Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh, who missed out on securing a Dáil seat in Mayo, also plans to run for the Seanad.

Some high-profile senators have also announced their reelection bids including Lynn Ruane, Ivana Bacik and Alice-Mary Higgins. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie