CervicalCheck scandal: €2.1 million in damages awarded to Ruth Morrissey in smear test case

THE HIGH COURT has delivered its ruling in the case taken by Limerick woman Ruth Morrissey and her husband Paul over the alleged misreading of her cervical smear tests and the failure to inform her about it.

They are to be awarded €2.1 million in damages the court ruled this morning, in what’s seen as a test case in the wake of the CervicalCheck controversy.

Ruth is to be awarded €757,000 and her husband is to be granted €1.4 million.

Justice Kevin Cross said this morning that her life had been “ruined”.

“This is a life sentence of which she is fully aware,” the judge said, describing it as a catastrophic injury no less than if someone had suffered a brain injury.

He said had slides been read properly she would have been re-tested and treated, spared pain and distress, wouldn’t have had her career and marital relations interrupted, and spared her husband and daughter of the knowledge that they will have to live without her.

The 37-year-old wouldn’t get to see her daughter grow up, Justice Cross said.

The couple took the action against the HSE and two US laboratories, Quest Diagnostics Ireland and Medlab Pathology.

They alleged a failure to report and correctly diagnose the mother-of-one and misinterpretation of smear samples taken in 2009 and 2012.

The HSE has admitted it owed a duty of care to Morrissey, but has not accepted the same in the case of her husband. The two laboratories in this action denied all claims.

Ruth Morrissey was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 and has been told she now has at most two years to live.

The case has run for 37 days and is seen as a test case for other actions against the HSE and laboratories involved in the CervicalCheck controversy.