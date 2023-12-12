Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill passes crunch vote in House of Commons

THE BRITISH PRIME has won a crunch vote on his Rwanda plan despite right-wing Conservative factions announcing they could not back emergency “stop the boats” legislation.

With Rishi Sunak facing a test of his authority, there appeared to be fears in his administration that a potential rebellion could see the Safety of Rwanda Bill defeated at its first hurdle in the Commons.

But MPs approved the Bill at second reading by 313 votes to 269 this evening, giving the UK government a comfortable winning majority of 44.

The legislation is intended to address the Supreme Court’s concerns about the plan to send some asylum seekers who cross the English Channel to Rwanda rather than allowing them to attempt to stay in the UK.

The court ruled against the scheme, but the new legislation and a treaty with Rwanda are intended to make it legally watertight.

The New Conservatives, made up mainly of MPs elected since the 2016 Brexit referendum, have been one of the main Tory factions with reservations about the plan, claiming it does not go far enough.

The Bill allows ministers to disapply the Human Rights Act but does not go as far as overriding the European Convention on Human Rights, which Tory hardliners have demanded.

Includes reporting by Press Association