Dublin: 23°C Tuesday 9 August 2022
Court hears of Giggs' alleged affairs as assault trial continues

Ryan Gigg’s ex-girlfriend, Kate Greville, has said the former Man United winger cheated on her with eight different women.

By Press Association Tuesday 9 Aug 2022, 1:54 PM
24 minutes ago 2,525 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5836862
Ryan Giggs leaves Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville.
Image: Danny Lawson via PA
Ryan Giggs leaves Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville.
Ryan Giggs leaves Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville.
Image: Danny Lawson via PA

RYAN GIGGS HAD “full-on relationships” with eight women during his time together with ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, a court has heard.

Greville, 36, said she made the discovery on his iPad shortly before she decided to leave him.

She was interviewed by detectives weeks after she claimed Giggs, 48, headbutted her at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

Giggs constantly denied he was cheating on her, she said, but she “needed to know the truth” as she checked on his device.

She said: “The reality of what I had found on that iPad was way worse than I could imagine.

“Eight women he was having affairs with while he was with me. Full-on relationships.”

Ex-Manchester United forward Giggs is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of assaulting Ms Greville and subjecting her to controlling and coercive behaviour from August 2017 to November 2020.

He denies the allegations.

Press Association

