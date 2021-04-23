#Open journalism No news is bad news

Former Man Utd footballer and Wales manager Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting two women

Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court next Wednesday.

By Press Association Friday 23 Apr 2021, 5:02 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

Updated 11 minutes ago

FORMER FOOTBALLER RYAN Giggs has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend and a second woman and also charged with controlling or coercive behaviour.

Giggs, 47, is accused of causing actual bodily harm to PR worker Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November.

He faces an additional charge of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs has also been charged with the common assault of a woman in her 20s during the same alleged incident. 

Both assault charges relate to an incident on 1 November last year, which is understood to have happened at Giggs’ home. The older woman was treated for injuries at the scene.

Giggs, who is Wales’ national team manager, has been released on bail ahead of the court appearance. The Football Association of Wales has had a caretaker manager in place since November. 

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court next Wednesday 28 April.

“We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” The CPS said.

A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised. Mr Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 28th April.

“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police.

“Criminal proceedings are active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendant’s right to a fair trial.”

