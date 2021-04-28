Ryan Giggs appears in court and denies charges of assaulting two women and controlling behaviour

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED footballer Ryan Giggs has denied charges of assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour.

The Wales manager pleaded not guilty to an allegation he was violent and engaged in behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend including isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse, Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard during a short hearing today.

The 47-year-old also entered a not guilty plea of actual bodily harm to PR executive Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on 1 November last year.

He has also been charged with the common assault of Emma Greville, understood to be Greville’s younger sister, during the same alleged incident.

The charge of controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship alleges the abuse lasted almost three years, between December 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs appeared in the dock for his first court appearance as the three charges against him were read out and he entered his not guilty pleas.

Giggs, who spoke only to confirm his name, address and enter his not guilty pleas, has been bailed to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 26 May.

His conditions of bail are he must not contact Kate or Emma Greville or go to any address where they are.

The hearing, lasting 13 minutes, dealt with procedural matters as the case was sent to the crown court for a further hearing.

