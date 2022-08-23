Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 23 August 2022
Jury begins deliberating as ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs’ trial nears its end

The judge in the case told jurors to keep a cool head and follow the evidence.

By Press Association Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 5:13 PM
11 minutes ago 494 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5847445
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE JURY IN the trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has gone out to start its deliberations.

Giggs, 48, is accused of controlling or coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38, during their relationship. The former sportsman has denied the allegations. 

He is also said to have deliberately headbutted Greville, injuring her lip, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, and elbowing her sister, Emma, 26, in the jaw.

His barrister, Chris Daw QC, told jurors at Manchester Crown Court the PR executive was a “scorned” woman furious at the defendant’s serial cheating throughout their on/off six-year relationship.

Her inability to accept his infidelity led to her falsely characterising Giggs as a physically and psychologically abusive boyfriend who made her a “slave to his every need and demand”, he said.

Giggs’s defence team said there was no evidence of him controlling anything Greville did and claimed the alleged headbutt was “utterly incredible” and actually an accidental clash of heads or faces.

Giving evidence, Giggs admitted his reputation as a “love cheat” was justified and he had been unfaithful in all his relationships.

But he said he had never physically assaulted a woman or set out to control and coerce anyone.

Prosecutors say there are “two very different Ryan Giggses” – the one in the public eye and the one behind closed doors.

Peter Wright QC said the former Wales manager “thinks, or thought, he could do whatever he liked in respect of his treatment of Greville and that he could get away with it”.

He said the “sad history” of the relationship revealed his “excesses were endured by her, excused and kept private”.

But he said all that changed on the night of November 1 2020 when he lost self-control and attacked her – and she had the “courage” to stand up to him to expose the Giggs “behind the mask”.

Summing up the case on Tuesday, Judge Hilary Manley asked the jury of seven women and five men to consider if the relationship “veered off the rails” due to Greville’s inability to accept Giggs’s serial womanising, with her getting “her revenge by twisting and exaggerating their routine arguments”.

Or, she asked, was the relationship “much more sinister and darker”, involving a man exerting his power over an emotionally vulnerable woman, eventually leading to a loss of self-control?

Earlier, Judge Manley told jurors: “Put aside emotions. Continue to approach the case with a cool head and go where the evidence leads you.”

Giggs denies controlling or coercive behaviour towards Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

He also denies assaulting Greville, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of Emma Greville.

The jury has been sent home and will resume its deliberations at 10am on Wednesday.

