GREEN PARTY LEADER Eamon Ryan has said that the European Union’s priorities have changed “from bees to bullets” as a new strategy seeks to “abandon” the Green Deal and international conflicts populate headlines.

He also said that maintaining Irish neutrality amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza is important in promoting peace in the region.

Minister Ryan was speaking to a crowd of around 350 at his party’s annual conference in the RDS, where he addressed a long list of issues that also included housing and political disillusionment.

While European institutions “did well” in their response to crises, such as tackling energy prices and passing climate law, he said “the mood in the last few months has changed”.

“The focus has shifted from bees to bullets.

“The Nature Restoration Law is now on hold and the European Council presidency has just produced a draft strategy for the next five years, which effectively seeks to abandon the European Green Deal.

“We cannot let this happen. We cannot give up on climate change. We cannot let our natural world collapse.”

‘Critical point in history’

Minister Ryan described this is a “critical point in history” in which action on climate change can’t be delayed.

He said it would be a “calamity” for the far-right to achieve their “goal” of stopping the Green transition.

A last minute road block to the EU Nature Restoration Law came last month after some member states withdrew their support for the legislation aimed at a massive reversal of habitat loss in Europe.

Minister Ryan said it would be a “disgrace” for Europe to go to the polls in June having abandoned legislation already fully negotiated by member states and the European Parliament to protect nature.

Final votes on the legislation by ambassadors were shelved following backtracking by countries including Hungary and Italy.

The significant setback for environmental protection in Europe came after fierce protests by farmers in Brussels, Paris, Madrid and other cities last month calling for better prices, cuts to red tape and tamped down competition from abroad, among other measures aimed at improving their ability to make a living.

Today, Ryan said farmers in Ireland are “coming together to forge new smart farming solutions”.

I am afraid I have some bad news for the Healy Reas. The Kingdom is going green, and the kingdom to come is going to go forty shades more if we have our way.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and junior Minister Malcolm Noonan are to announce the new national park, which is to include Conor Pass, on Monday.

The Conor Pass is a mountain pass in the Dingle Peninsula, which ends close to Dingle town. It is a highly scenic drive and much loved by tourists, hikers, and locals alike.

If plans mooted by Minister Ryan today go ahead, it will become part of Ireland’s seventh national park.