Ryan Tubridy announces new weekday show on UK station Virgin Radio

RYAN TUBRIDY HAS announced a new show on UK station Virgin Radio.

He confirmed the deal on the station’s Chris Evans Breakfast Show this morning.

From January 4, the former RTÉ presenter will helm a mid morning programme airing from 10am to 1pm Monday to Friday.

He teed up the announcement with an earlier video on Instagram, teasing a “big announcement” for his followers.

Tubridy said he “couldn’t be more excited to start this new chapter” with the Rupert Murdoch-owned station, adding that he was thankful for the “people who advised me so well” in recent months.

“New city, new station, new beginnings. I love radio and what a joy to be following the legendary Chris Evans every morning. It’s been a pleasure getting to know my new friends at Virgin Radio, all of whom have been warm, engaging and very entertaining,” he said in a statement.

“And big thanks to the London Irish who have made me feel so welcome in recent weeks. On a personal note, this is a big day for my wonderful family who I hope to make proud, and also the people who advised me so well recently and got me to this moment.”

The move was praised by Tubridy’s representatives NK Management, run by his agent Noel Kelly.

In a statement, the agency said: “We are incredibly proud of Ryan. His talents, strength, professionalism and resilience are to be applauded. Take a bow Mr Tubridy, you are wonderful and inspirational.”

RTÉ was plunged into crisis in June when the State broadcaster revealed it under-declared fees to Tubridy, its then-highest-paid staff member. The scandal widened as a series of other financial and governance issues emerged.

Oliver Callan and a number of other presenters have hosted Tubridy’s former show since his departure.

Earlier this month, new figures showed that more people were tuning in to the Nine O’Clock Show on RTÉ Radio 1 in recent months, according to figures published by Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) with polling company Ipsos/MRBI.

The morning programme has 347,000 listeners each weekday, up by 13,000 since Tubridy last presented the programme.