Where to catch Ryan Tubridy's Oireachtas committee appearances today

RYAN TUBRIDY, HIS agent Noel Kelly and their solicitors are set to face a grilling from two Oireachtas committees today over RTÉ’s failure to disclose €345,000 worth of payments to the presenter.

The group will first appear before Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee at 11am, followed by a 3pm sitting of the Oireachtas Media Committee.

The hearings can be viewed online on the Houses of the Oireachtas website, with the first hearing taking place in Committee Room 1 and the second in Committee Room 4.

Advertisement

A member of the Oireachtas press office has told The Journal that there are “measures in place this week to accommodate the increased volume of traffic anticipated during committee meetings”.

The three most viewed events hosted on the Oireachtas’ website have all been related to RTÉ appearances in front of the media or public accounts committees, with the website experiencing issues on 28 June due to the large number of people accessing a meeting of the Media Committee.

Today’s hearings will also be broadcast on TV on Virgin Media News and the Houses of the Oireachtas channel (22 on Saorview).

The Journal will live-blog the main information from both hearings as well as host a stream of them.

Members of the public without a television or internet connection are in luck as it was announced yesterday by the Licensed Vintners Association that “several pubs across Dublin are expected to broadcast the Oireachtas Committee meetings”.