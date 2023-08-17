Ryan Tubridy will not be returning to radio show as RTÉ DG says 'trust has broken down'

RTÉ’S DIRECTOR GENERAL has stated that presenter Ryan Tubridy will not be returning to host his show on RTÉ Radio 1 as trust has “broken down” during the course of negotiations.

Kevin Bakhurst said that RTÉ went into negotiations with Tubridy “in good faith and in the hopes of reaching an agreement” but that he has now decided not to continue with those negotiations.

Bakhurst said that RTÉ and Tubridy did reach agreement on his potential fee and hours, but that trust broke down between the parties due to “public statements made without consultation” that seemed to “question the basis for the necessary restatement of fees paid for services for 2020 and 2021″.

Advertisement

Bakhurst said the misstatement of fees should never of happened, and that it was imperative to him that the correct re-statement of the fees received by Tubridy would be accepted by all.

“Who knows what the future holds, but for now I am concluding the negotiation with Ryan, and focusing on delivering a range of important changes to the operation and culture of this organisation as part of the essential work to restore trust in RTÉ,” he added.

Tubridy stopped hosting the show in June following controversy over his salary at the broadcaster.

Oliver Callan took over hosting the hour-long RTÉ Radio One timeslot for the Ryan Tubridy Show, before Brendan Courtney was handed the reins earlier this month.

In June, Center Parcs confirmed that it would not be renewing its sponsorship deal with the Ryan Tubridy Show after it emerged that Tubridy had been paid €345,000 more than publicly announced between 2017 and 2022.

Read Next Related Reads Number of TV licences issued drops by thousands in wake of RTÉ pay scandal RTÉ needs to show it has 'changed significantly', says new chief Kevin Bakhurst How much of a pay cut did Ryan Tubridy really take after 2020?

The presenter stated in late June, a day after RTÉ announced the scandal, that “RTÉ has decided that for editorial reasons I should not broadcast my radio show next week.”

He also told fans that he looked forward to returning to the show “as soon as possible”.