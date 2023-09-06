Ryan Tubridy makes first return to airwaves with Chris Evans interview

FORMER RTÉ PRESENTER Ryan Tubridy made his first return to the airwaves this morning, and joked about a possible move to the UK, in an interview with Chris Evans.

Chris Evans introduced Tubridy as an “absolute legend of Irish broadcasting,” on his Virgin Radio UK breakfast show, and asked him, tongue in cheek, “Welcome aboard, when are you starting?”

Tubridy laughed the suggestion off, saying: “Who knows?”

“He’s window shopping, he’s looking at Talk Radio, Talk Sport, Talk TV,” Evans went on to say.

Tubridy jokingly suggested a number of reasons for his trip to London, including “looking at property prices, buying a bike, attending my first CarFest, yeah, who knows,” to which Evans replied: “Relocation, relocation, relocation”.

Advertisement

Asked to tell UK listeners tuned into the popular radio programme who Ryan Tubridy is “in a minute”, Tubridy gave a quick synopsis of his career, including the Late Late Show. He joked about himself as being the third Doctor Who of the talk show, and told of being gifted a red electric vespa from Bono on his last appearance.

There was no mention of the pay scandal that saw him dropped from his RTÉ Radio programme, or his Oireachtas committee grillings in the short interview with Evans on his popular breakfast show.

Tubridy joked that he has presented radio shows in the UK in the place of Terry Wogan and Graham Norton, whenever producers were after an “Irish lilt”.

Then he told an anecdote about Chris Evans gifting him a ticket to see Paul McCartney, and Gerry Ryan getting McCartney to sign the ticket for him.

Tubridy said he is “saving up” to go and see McCartney perform in either Australia, Brazil or Mexico soon.

After a quick chat with a caller, Tubridy thanked Evans for having him and said he’d head on, as he knew that “a real star” was coming up on the show (referring to actor Damian Lewis).

In the last few days Tubridy has made appearances in London book shops and posed for a photo with Piers Morgan, leading many to wonder what his next move might be.