Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 6 September 2023 Dublin: 23°C
Chris Evans with Ryan Tubridy this morning.
# Tubridy in London
Ryan Tubridy makes first return to airwaves with Chris Evans interview
Tubridy joked that he’s in London for a variety of reasons including looking at property prices, buying a bike, and attending a CarFest.
3.9k
5
9 minutes ago

FORMER RTÉ PRESENTER Ryan Tubridy made his first return to the airwaves this morning, and joked about a possible move to the UK, in an interview with Chris Evans. 

Chris Evans introduced Tubridy as an “absolute legend of Irish broadcasting,” on his Virgin Radio UK breakfast show, and asked him, tongue in cheek, “Welcome aboard, when are you starting?”

Tubridy laughed the suggestion off, saying: “Who knows?”

“He’s window shopping, he’s looking at Talk Radio, Talk Sport, Talk TV,” Evans went on to say. 

Tubridy jokingly suggested a number of reasons for his trip to London, including “looking at property prices, buying a bike, attending my first CarFest, yeah, who knows,” to which Evans replied: “Relocation, relocation, relocation”. 

Asked to tell UK listeners tuned into the popular radio programme who Ryan Tubridy is “in a minute”, Tubridy gave a quick synopsis of his career, including the Late Late Show. He joked about himself as being the third Doctor Who of the talk show, and told of being gifted a red electric vespa from Bono on his last appearance. 

There was no mention of the pay scandal that saw him dropped from his RTÉ Radio programme, or his Oireachtas committee grillings in the short interview with Evans on his popular breakfast show.

Tubridy joked that he has presented radio shows in the UK in the place of Terry Wogan and Graham Norton, whenever producers were after an “Irish lilt”. 

Then he told an anecdote about Chris Evans gifting him a ticket to see Paul McCartney, and Gerry Ryan getting McCartney to sign the ticket for him. 

Tubridy said he is “saving up” to go and see McCartney perform in either Australia, Brazil or Mexico soon. 

After a quick chat with a caller, Tubridy thanked Evans for having him and said he’d head on, as he knew that “a real star” was coming up on the show (referring to actor Damian Lewis). 

In the last few days Tubridy has made appearances in London book shops and posed for a photo with Piers Morgan, leading many to wonder what his next move might be. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     