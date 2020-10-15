'A major blow': Shannon and Cork airport bosses call for more government support after Ryanair base closures

SHANNON GROUP CHIEF executive Mary Considine has called on the government to introduce a Covid testing regime at Irish airports that would “restore confidence and get aviation moving safely again”.

Her comments come after Ryanair’s confirmed that it plans to temporarily shutter its Shannon and Cork Airport bases for the winter. The low-fare airline announced the move in a bid to cut capacity from 60% down to 40% over the winter months.

Ryanair group chief executive Michael O’Leary said this morning that while he “deeply regretted” these cuts, they have been “forced upon us by government mismanagement of EU air travel”.

“This is very disappointing news not only for Shannon based Ryanair employees and all our airport team but for the whole region who rely on the services that Ryanair provide. We have done everything in our power to retain the base, ” Considine said.

“What we need now is a clear pathway to recovery for aviation. We had hoped that it would start with a harmonised EU traffic light system. While this was endorsed by Ireland, the measures proposed fall short of what the industry requires.

“This urgently needs to be addressed and supported by a testing regime at airports to restore confidence and get aviation moving safely again,” Considine added.

As part of Budget 2021, the government announced a €31.3m allocation to all regional airports.

Some €21.3m will be allocated under the Regional Airports Programme. Another €10m for Shannon and Cork airports will come from a separate exchequer-funded programme.

Commenting on Ryanair’s decision, Niall MacCarthy, Cork Airport managing director, said his team were “devastated by the news”.

“We have done everything in our power at Cork Airport to retain the base here and the connectivity that it delivers for the South of Ireland region.

“Cork Airport was Ireland’s fastest-growing airport before Covid-19 and we are now looking at a 95% plus reduction in traffic levels for this coming winter compared to last year,” he added.

However, he said that “with the appropriate financial supports and travel policies from government, we will work tirelessly to secure the return of the Ryanair base at Cork ahead of next summer”.

On the ropes

Local business groups and politicians have described the news as a hammer blow for the affected regions.

“The announcement by Ryanair today that it is to close its Cork base puts Cork Airport on the ropes and will be devastating for the staff impacted directly and indirectly,” said Conor Healy, chief executive of Cork Chamber.

He has called for further “direct financial support from government in addition to that announced and welcomed on Budget Day”.

“This morning’s news will come as another major blow to Shannon Airport and the entire Shannon region,” said Violet-Anne Wynne, Sinn Féin TD for Clare.

“In a week where the government committed around €5 million to Shannon Airport, along with their pledge to sign up to the EU Traffic Light system in Tuesday’s Budget, it would appear this may be a case of too little, too late.