Thursday 3 December 2020
Ryanair orders 75 Boeing 737 Max planes to add to fleet

The aircraft will be delivered between 2021 and 2024.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 7:26 PM
2,114 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5288152
Image: Shutterstock/Peter Krocka
Image: Shutterstock/Peter Krocka

RYANAIR HAS ORDERED 75 more Boeing 737 Max planes in anticipation of its return to service in Europe.

The deal means that Ryanair now has 210 firm orders for the aircraft to be delivered between spring 2021 and December 2024.

Max aircraft were grounded around the world over concerns about mechanical and design problems following deadly crashes in October 2018 and March 2019. 

Its return to service was certified by US regulator the Federal Aviation Administration last month.

Ryanair chief executive officer Michael O’Leary said the company was “confident” that customers would enjoy the new aircraft.

“They will enjoy the new interiors, the more generous leg room, the lower fuel consumption and the quieter noise performance, O’Leary said.

He said that the new aircraft would enable Ryanair to offer lower fares for the next decade.

“We are working closely with Boeing and our senior pilot professionals to assist our regulator Easa (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) to certify these aircraft in Europe, and to complete the training of our pilots and crews across our three new Boeing Max simulators in Dublin and Stansted,” O’Leary said.

Boeing president and chief executive Dave Calhoun said that “Boeing remains focused on safely returning the full 737 fleet to service and on delivering the backlog of airplanes to Ryanair and our other customers in the New Year”.

“We firmly believe in this airplane and we will continue the work to re-earn the trust of all of our customers,” Calhoun said.

