This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryanair suspends all Italian flights from Friday amid country's lockdown measures

The Italian government’s lockdown measures for the entire country were announced last night.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 12:43 PM
1 hour ago 8,826 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5039996
File photo. Ryanair planes.
Image: Shutterstock/Dux Croatorum
File photo. Ryanair planes.
File photo. Ryanair planes.
Image: Shutterstock/Dux Croatorum

RYANAIR HAS SAID today that it has announced the full suspension of its flight schedule in and out of Italy.

It follows the decision from the Italian government to put the country into an effective lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The entire population of Italy woke up to lockdown conditions this morning as travel restrictions have been extended to the whole country.

The airline had already suspended numerous flights from northern Italy in particular, but these new measures will affect all domestic and international flights in and out of Italy.

All affected passengers have been notified, and those currently in the country looking for repatriation can obtain a free move to an earlier Ryanair flight operating up until midnight on 13 March.

From midnight tomorrow night until midnight Wednesday 8 April, Ryanair is suspending all Italian domestic flights.

It’s also suspending all Italian international flights – including those to and from Ireland – from midnight on Friday 13 March until the same date in April. 

“Affected passengers will be able to choose between a full refund or a travel credit that can be redeemed on Ryanair flights in the next 12 months,” the company said.

Ryanair continues to comply fully with WHO and national Government guidance and travel bans. The situation is changing on a daily basis, and all passengers on flights affected by travel bans or cancellations, are receiving emails and are being offered flight transfers, full refunds or travel credits.
Ryanair apologises sincerely to all customers for these schedule disruptions, which are caused by national Government restrictions and the latest decision of the Italian Government to lock down the entire country to combat the Covid-19 virus.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie