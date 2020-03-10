Ryanair suspends all Italian flights from Friday amid country's lockdown measures

RYANAIR HAS SAID today that it has announced the full suspension of its flight schedule in and out of Italy.

It follows the decision from the Italian government to put the country into an effective lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The entire population of Italy woke up to lockdown conditions this morning as travel restrictions have been extended to the whole country.

The airline had already suspended numerous flights from northern Italy in particular, but these new measures will affect all domestic and international flights in and out of Italy.

All affected passengers have been notified, and those currently in the country looking for repatriation can obtain a free move to an earlier Ryanair flight operating up until midnight on 13 March.

From midnight tomorrow night until midnight Wednesday 8 April, Ryanair is suspending all Italian domestic flights.

It’s also suspending all Italian international flights – including those to and from Ireland – from midnight on Friday 13 March until the same date in April.

“Affected passengers will be able to choose between a full refund or a travel credit that can be redeemed on Ryanair flights in the next 12 months,” the company said.

Ryanair continues to comply fully with WHO and national Government guidance and travel bans. The situation is changing on a daily basis, and all passengers on flights affected by travel bans or cancellations, are receiving emails and are being offered flight transfers, full refunds or travel credits.