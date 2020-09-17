#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Advertisement

Ryanair chief O'Leary warns of fresh capacity cuts at Dublin Airport if travel rules aren't loosened quickly

Michael O’Leary said the government has ‘mismanaged’ air travel.

By Ian Curran Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 2:29 PM
58 minutes ago 5,656 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5207258
Image: LEAH FARRELL
Image: LEAH FARRELL

MICHAEL O’LEARY HAS accused the government of mismanaging air travel during the pandemic.

Speaking after the airline’s AGM in Dublin today, the group chief executive of Ryanair told RTÉ News that further capacity cuts to the airline’s services out of Dublin could be on the cards unless the government open up air travel sooner than planned.

Last week, Ryanair told staff in Cork and Shannon airports that the airline may have to close those bases unless the government eases the rules.

Earlier this week, the government confirmed that it will broadly support the European Commission approach on travel, which is set to come into effect next month. 

It will mean a significantly different approach to the current guidelines on air travel in and out of Ireland. In the meantime, the green list is set to be expanded from next Monday.

On RTÉ today, O’Leary welcomed the move by the government to adopt the EU system on overseas travel but criticised the delay in adopting the new regime.

“Again, they are talking about moving to that on 13 October,” he said.

“The point we have repeatedly made is that NPHET and the Government have mismanaged air travel on and off the island since the first of July.”

“The Germans and Italians have been allowing intra-EU travel without restrictions, without quarantine since the 1st of July.

“Their Covid case rates are under 20. Ireland has been locked up like North Korea. We are the only EU country that has these EU restrictions in place, and yet our Covid case rate in the last 14 days is now north of 50.”

Ryanair has repeatedly hit out at government travel rules rolled out as a result of the pandemic, mainly the guideline requiring people returning from non-green list countries to restrict their movements for 14 days.

The airline is currently challenging those restrictions in the High Court.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

If adopted, the new European Commission rules would mean that anyone coming from designated areas more adversely affected by Covid-19 should either quarantine or undergo a Covid-19 test upon arrival to a country. 

That means, if the guidance came in tomorrow, people who live in Ireland would be allowed to travel to or from, for example, Germany and Sweden for any reason (including holidays) without having to restrict their movements on either side.

O’Leary added that transport minister Eamon Ryan should “should move today to immediately adopt the European system.

“Under the European system, 21 of the 27 EU countries would be removed from Ireland’s quarantine list, most notably the UK and Germany, where the Covid case rates are significantly lower than in Ireland.” 

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie