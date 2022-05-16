#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 16 May 2022
Advertisement

Ryanair lost €355 million last year amid 'fragile' recovery in air travel from the pandemic

The low-cost airline said it hopes to return to profitability in the current financial year,

By Ian Curran Monday 16 May 2022, 7:44 AM
20 minutes ago 647 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5765105
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

RYANAIR HAS POSTED a €355 million loss for the 12 months to the end of March after another pandemic-curbed year for air travel.

The low-cost airline said it hopes to return to profitability in the current financial year but the sector’s recovery “remains fragile”, Ryanair group chief executive Michael O’Leary said.

Amid the uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine and the emergence of new variants of Covid-19 like Omicron just after Christmas — both of which damaged “close-in bookings and yields for the Christmas and Easter peak travel periods” — O’Leary said this morning that the Irish carrier would not be able to provide profit guidance for the rest of the year. 

Last year’s €355 million full-year loss compares to the over €1 billion loss incurred by the airline in the first pandemic year.

It reflects a strong recovery in bookings as Covid restrictions were gradually removed throughout last year, however traffic is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Ryanair said this morning it carried 97 million passengers last year, up from just 27 million in the previous year but down from a record 149 million in its last pre-Covid financial year.

It announced plans this morning to grow passenger traffic to 165 million this year.

“While bookings have improved in recent weeks, the booking curve remains much closer-in than was typical (pre-Covid) at this time of year,” O’Leary said in a statement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, he added that there is still “pent-up demand” for air travel and Ryanair is cautiously optimistic that its peak summer fares were higher last year than the year previous. 

“ This recovery, however, remains fragile,” O’Leary added.

This was clearly evidenced by the sudden, and unexpected, emergence of the Omicron variant pre-Christmas and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, both of which immediately damaged close-in bookings and yields for the Christmas and Easter peak travel periods. 

“Given the continuing risk of adverse news flows on both these topics, it is impractical (if not impossible) to provide a sensible or accurate profit guidance range at this time,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie