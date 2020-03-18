This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 18 March, 2020
Ryanair cuts flights by over 80% from midnight, expects most flights grounded by next Tuesday

The airline is asking customers not to phone its call centres.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 2:03 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Karol Ciesluk
Image: Shutterstock/Karol Ciesluk

STARTING FROM MIDNIGHT tonight Ryanair flight schedules will be cut by over 80%. The airline says that almost all of its flights will be grounded by next Tuesday.

Ryanair said that all customers affected by the cancellations will receive an email to advise them of their options. It asked customers not to phone its call centres as they are overloaded dealing with customer queries.

From midnight on Tuesday night the airline said that it expects “most if not all” flights will be grounded. A very small number of flights between Ireland and the UK will stay operating in order to maintain essential connectivity.

The airline said it will stay in close contact with the foreign ministries of all European Union governments on the repatriation of EU citizens. It may also operate rescue flights where possible to support this repatriation.

It added that details of the severely reduced schedule can be found on the Travel Advisory page on its website, which will be updated regularly. Earlier this week it waived its flight change fee, allowing customers to move their flight free of charge.

“Ryanair sincerely regrets all disruptions caused by this unprecedented Covid-19 crisis,” it said in a statement.

All our thoughts and prayers are with our people and our customers and their families as we work our way through this crisis.

The Irish airline said that the safety and well-being of its staff and customers is its main priority and it will continue to comply with all World Health Organization and European Aviation Safety Agency guidelines, as well as all government travel restrictions which have been put in place to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish government is currently advising against non-essential travel overseas until at least 29 March. Anyone returning to Ireland, apart from those coming from Northern Ireland, is required to self-isolate for 14 days. This includes all Irish residents except people providing essential supply chain services such as hauliers, pilots and maritime staff.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

