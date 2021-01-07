#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 7 January 2021
Ryanair to operate ‘few, if any' flights to and from Ireland and UK from 21 January

The airline expects to carry under 1.25 million passengers this month.

By Press Association Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 1:59 PM
29 minutes ago 3,365 Views 8 Comments
File image of Ryanair planes in Dublin Airport.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

RYANAIR HAS SAID it will operate “few, if any, flights” to and from the UK and Ireland from January 21, after more restrictions were put in place in the countries.

The airline said that new restrictions meant it would “significantly cut its flight schedules” from Thursday 21 January.

It expects to carry fewer than 1.25 million passengers this month, and said traffic might drop to 500,000 passengers in February and March.

“Ryanair will significantly cut its flight schedules from Thurs 21 Jan, which will result in few, if any, flights being operated to/from Ireland or the UK from the end of Jan until such time as these draconian travel restrictions are removed,” the company said in a statement.

It added: “All customers affected by these further flight cancellations and further travel restrictions will receive emails advising them of their entitlements of free moves and/or refunds later today.”

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson spoke on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne, saying that Ryanair “will comply” with any tighter government restrictions, but criticised fluctuating lockdowns and the open travel between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

In its statement, Ryanair further criticised the government for keeping open the border with NI, while heavily restricting flights to other countries.

Ryanair said it stands to lose passengers from what it described as “draconian” restrictions remaining in place.

Today, it revealed to shareholders that it expects to have carried between 26 million and 30 million passengers in the 12 months to March, which makes up the company’s financial year.

It is a downgrade from its previous estimates of fewer than 35 million passengers.

However, the company said it does not expect a material impact on its net loss for the year, because many of the cancelled flights would have been loss-making anyway.

- With reporting by Orla Dwyer

Press Association

