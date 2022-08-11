Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 11 August 2022
Ryanair's €10 fares to disappear due to rising fuel prices, says O'Leary

Michael O’Leary said he expected the airline’s average fare to rise by about €10 over the next five years.

By Press Association Thursday 11 Aug 2022, 6:45 AM
40 minutes ago 3,058 Views 0 Comments
RYANAIR’S TRADEMARK €1 euro and €10 fares will not be seen for a “number of years” due to soaring fuel prices, its CEO Michael O’Leary.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, O’Leary said he expected Ryanair’s average fare to rise by about €10 over the next five years, from around €40last year to roughly €50 by 2027.

He told the broadcaster: “There’s no doubt that at the lower end of the marketplace, our really cheap promotional fares – the €1 fares, the €0.99 fares, even the €9.99 fares – I think you will not see those fares for the next number of years.”

Although the soaring fuel prices which are impacting the airline’s fares are also wreaking havoc on people’s disposable incomes, O’Leary is confident the number of customers will remain steady.

Instead, he believes travellers will flock en masse to lower-cost alternatives such as Ryanair and EasyJet.

“We think people will continue to fly frequently,” he said.

“But I think people are going to become much more price sensitive and therefore my view of life is that people will trade down in their many millions.”

