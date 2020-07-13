Ryanair flight from Krakow to Dublin diverted after bomb scare

A RYANAIR FLIGHT from Krakow to Dublin has made an emergency landing at Stansted Airport after a bomb scare.
A note discovered in one of the plane’s toilets claimed there were explosives on board.
In a statement, Ryanair said: “The captain followed procedure by alerting the UK authorities and diverted to the nearest airport (Stansted) where the plane landed normally, but was taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.
“The aircraft and passengers are being checked by the UK police who will decide when they may travel onwards to Dublin on a spare aircraft.
“Passengers in Dublin waiting to depart to Krakow are being transferred to a spare aircraft to minimise any delay to their flight.”
The flight was diverted to London Stansted at around 6.40pm.
Essex Police earlier said the Ryanair flight had been diverted due to “reports of a security alert”.
