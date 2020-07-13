Ryanair flight from Krakow to Dublin diverted after bomb scare

A RYANAIR FLIGHT from Krakow to Dublin has made an emergency landing at Stansted Airport after a bomb scare.

A note discovered in one of the plane’s toilets claimed there were explosives on board.

In a statement, Ryanair said: “The captain followed procedure by alerting the UK authorities and diverted to the nearest airport (Stansted) where the plane landed normally, but was taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.

“The aircraft and passengers are being checked by the UK police who will decide when they may travel onwards to Dublin on a spare aircraft.

“Passengers in Dublin waiting to depart to Krakow are being transferred to a spare aircraft to minimise any delay to their flight.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A flight from #Krakow to #Dublin was diverted to #Stansted Airport at around 6.40pm on Monday 13 July due to reports of a security alert.



The plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries.



We’ll bring you more information when we can. pic.twitter.com/jBD9BRFrqR — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) July 13, 2020 Source: Essex Police /Twitter

The flight was diverted to London Stansted at around 6.40pm.

Essex Police earlier said the Ryanair flight had been diverted due to “reports of a security alert”.