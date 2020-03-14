This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ryanair cancels all flights to and from Poland in response to its ban on foreign travellers

The airline has said it will contact affected passengers in the wake of the measure.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 3:36 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Sergio Rojo
Image: Shutterstock/Sergio Rojo

RYANAIR HAS CANCELLED all flights to and from Poland for the rest of the month in response to the country’s ban on all foreign travellers from entering the country.

Poland announced last night that it is shutting its borders for at least ten days to foreign travellers to stem the spread of Covid-19, which has infected dozens of people there.

It also said two weeks of quarantine would be imposed on citizens returning from abroad.

In response, Ryanair said all flights within its group, including Buzz and Lauda, would not travel to Poland between midnight tonight until 1 April.

“We are contacting all affected customers by email to advise them of their options and we urge customers not to call us,” the company said in a statement.

“This is a fast-moving and complex situation and the safety and well-being of our people and customers is our main priority.”

The airline apologised to all customers affected by the restrictions, and added that it would continue to observe World Health Organisation guidelines.

Two people have so far died from coronavirus in Poland, which has a population of 38 million.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that foreigners living or working in Poland would be able to enter but would also have to observe the quarantine – either at home or at an isolation site offered them.

Trains and airplanes will only be servicing routes within Poland.

With reporting from AFP 2020

