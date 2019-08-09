This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ryanair pilots in Ireland vote in favour of industrial action

Of the directly employed Ryanair pilots based in Ireland, 94% backed striking.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 9 Aug 2019, 12:36 PM
8 minutes ago 720 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4758649
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

RYANAIR PILOTS IN Ireland are to give notice of industrial action, seeking better pay and working conditions, following a vote. 

Of the directly employed Ryanair pilots based in Ireland, 94% backed striking. 

The ballot by Ialpa, a branch of the Fórsa trade union, started on 23 July. It is required to give one week’s strike notice to Ryanair. 

In a statement this afternoon, Fórsa said it would write to management early next week “to outline plans for action unless the airline agrees to union pay proposals by Monday (12 August)”. 

The union said last month the decision to ballot “reflected the frustration and disappointment of pilots with the lack of progress in ongoing pay talks with the company”.

More to follow 

