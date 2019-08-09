Ryanair pilots in Ireland vote in favour of industrial action

RYANAIR PILOTS IN Ireland are to give notice of industrial action, seeking better pay and working conditions, following a vote.

Of the directly employed Ryanair pilots based in Ireland, 94% backed striking.

The ballot by Ialpa, a branch of the Fórsa trade union, started on 23 July. It is required to give one week’s strike notice to Ryanair.

In a statement this afternoon, Fórsa said it would write to management early next week “to outline plans for action unless the airline agrees to union pay proposals by Monday (12 August)”.

The union said last month the decision to ballot “reflected the frustration and disappointment of pilots with the lack of progress in ongoing pay talks with the company”.

More to follow