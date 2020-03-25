Coronavirus: Ryanair to ground 90% of its fleet until April

RYANAIR HAS ANNOUNCED that it will ground 90% of its flights until 2 April as it operates a limited Irish schedule while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The company also said it is working to provide repatriation and rescue flights for a number of EU governments and has offered its aircraft for emergency medical flights, including to and from China.

In a statement this afternoon, the airline said it would only operate daily or weekly flights between Dublin and the UK to London Stanstead, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, as well as Cork to London Stanstead.

The company also said it would only operate daily or weekly flights from Dublin to Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin, Lisbon and Cologne.

“As most EU countries have imposed flight bans or other restrictions, over 90% of Ryanair’s aircraft will be grounded for the coming weeks,” a statement from Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said.

“We will comply with these restrictions at all times. We are all working with EU governments to try to keep some minimum flight links open for emergency reasons, even though the passenger loads on these flights will be very low.”

Ryanair added that aircraft on the routes it would operate would be disinfected daily, and said social distancing would be optimised on-board.

The company apologised for the disruptions that grounding its aircraft may cause, but said doing so was necessary to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on EU citizens and health services.