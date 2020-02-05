This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 5 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryanair's low emissions claims ruled misleading by UK ad watchdog

The airline has been banned from running the ads again.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 11:02 AM
26 minutes ago 820 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4993067
Image: Shutterstock/katatonia82
Image: Shutterstock/katatonia82

THE UK ADVERTISING regulator has told Ryanair that is must provide adequate evidence to support environmental claims after ruling that ads saying it was “Europe’s… lowest emissions airline” were banned for being misleading.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld complaints against newspaper, TV and radio ads which claimed that Ryanair is “Europe’s lowest fares, lowest emissions airline”.

The ads, which first ran in September last year, claimed that the carrier had “the lowest carbon emissions of any major airline” and it is a “low CO2 emissions airline” based on Europe’s top 27 airlines.

The ASA queried some of the figures and the definition of a “major airline” for the purposes of assessing emissions comparisons.

Complainants said the advertisements were misleading and could not be substantiated. They also said that airlines do not have low emissions by their nature.

In the press ad, Ryanair said its claims were based on having the youngest aircraft fleet, with the most-fuel efficient engines, and flying 97% full on average.

In giving evidence to the advertising watchdog, the airline cited data from the aviation organisation Eurocontrol and airline efficiency rankings published by Brighter Plant, which provides carbon and energy calculations.

However, the ASA said Ryanair used an airline efficiency ranking from 2011 which was “of little value as substantiation for a comparison made in 2019″.

It said that customers would interpret the ads’ claims to mean that travelling with Ryanair would mean they were contributing less CO2 than travelling with other airlines, which could not be proved.

It ruled that the “ads must not appear again in their current forms”, as the claims could not be substantiated.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, Ryanair said it is “delighted” with the advertising campaign, saying it successfully ran the message in 10 countries across Europe.

“We made minor adjustments to the advertising in the UK market at the request of the relevant approval bodies. We were surprised we had to make these small changes, as the message was approved in other markets and we provided all the supporting data they required,” it said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie