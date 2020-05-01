This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 May, 2020
Ryanair says 3,000 jobs could be cut as company warns of long-term Covid-19 impact

The cuts will be focused on pilot and cabin crew jobs.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 1 May 2020, 7:44 AM
9 minutes ago 658 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5088974
Ryanair is predicting major job cuts as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Ryanair is predicting major job cuts as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ryanair is predicting major job cuts as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

RYANAIR HAS SAID that 3,000 jobs could be cut as the airline responds to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

In a statement this morning, the company said that it will shortly notify “trade unions about its restructuring and job loss program, which will commence from July 2020″. 

Job losses are expected to impact mainly pilot and cabin crew jobs. 

Ryanair is also planning pay cuts of up to 20% for staff and the close of several bases across Europe until airline traffic recovers. 

The company said that pay cuts and job cuts will include senior management staff. CEO Michael O’Leary has agreed to a 50% pay cut until March 2021. 

The airline industry has been badly hit by the pandemic following the major drop in demand for flying. 

It remains unclear when demand will return, but Ryanair said that it was expecting some return to flying by September. However, the company said that it expects traffic in the July to September period will be “no more than 50% of its original traffic”. 

The vast majority of Ryanair’s fleet is grounded. In April, it was flying less than 20 daily flights, compared to its usual 2,500. 

It operated 33,000 scheduled flights in March, carrying 5.7 million passengers, though 64,000 flights had been budgeted.

The company expects passenger demand for flying to take at least two years to recover. 

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he wants to see Ryanair and Aer Lingus back up and running in August. 

The government has co-signed a letter with a number of EU countries asking for the European Commission to change the rules on how airline passengers can be refunded for cancelled flights and calling for the commission to temporarily allow airlines to issue vouchers instead of refunds to passengers whose flights have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryanair has also pledged to use the European courts to challenge what it calls “unlawful and discriminatory” state aid to competitors. 

