Ryanair sacks its chief pilot following internal probe

RYANAIR HAS SACKED its chief pilot following an internal investigation.

Staff were told today by Chief People Officer Darrell Hughes that the action was taken to dismiss Aidan Murray following “repeated and unacceptable behaviour”.

In the internal notice this morning, Hughes said he was contacting staff with “regret to advise all of you that last evening we terminated with immediate effect the employment” of the pilot.

It is not yet known whether Murray, who has been in the role since 2020, will appeal the decision.

Hughes told staff to respect the “privacy and integrity” of employees who had assisted the company in its investigation.

Ryanair declined to comment when asked about the message circulated to staff about the departure. “We do not comment on queries relating to individual employees,” a spokesperson said in a statement.