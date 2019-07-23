Members of pilot union Ialpa at Ryanair are voting on industrial action

MEMBERS OF PILOT union Ialpa at Ryanair have started a ballot for industrial action.

The union said the decision reflected “the frustration and disappointment of pilots with the lack of progress in ongoing pay talks with the company”.

Ialpa said it would continue to engage with Ryanair in order to try and bring talks to a satisfactory conclusion.

The union is scheduled to meet again with management at the airline next Tuesday and the ballot of pilots, which started at noon today, is to conclude on Friday 9 August.

This afternoon’s statement from the union did not say when any possible action might take place.

The union said in a memo to members last week that management had failed to agree pay and conditions for pilots directly employed by the airline.

The airline suffered a series of strikes last year after complaints about conditions from Ryanair staff in several countries.

The previous December, the company announced it was to recognise unions for the first time in its history in a bid to prevent strikes in the run up to the Christmas period.

Ryanair has been contacted for comment on today’s announcement.