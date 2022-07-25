Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 25 July 2022
Advertisement

Michael O'Leary hits out at 'unprecedented handling delays' amid Ryanair summer recovery

The airline hit profits of €170 million for the three months to June.

By AFP Monday 25 Jul 2022, 8:22 AM
46 minutes ago 5,341 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5825101
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RYANAIR CEO MICHAEL O’Leary has hit out at “unprecedented air traffic control and airport handling delays” as the airline announced huge passenger increases this year. 

The airline said it returned to profit in the first quarter of this year as demand jumped on the travel sector’s nascent recovery from the Covid pandemic.

Net profit hit €170 million in its first quarter or three months to June, the Dublin-based carrier said in a statement.

That contrasted sharply with a net loss of €273 million a year earlier, when it continued to be hit by Covid travel restrictions.

Traffic increased more than five-fold to 45.5 million passengers with O’Leary saying that its capacity this summer was 115% of the pre-Covid period. 

However, Ryanair’s performance still fell short of its pre-pandemic net profit of €243 million in the first quarter of its 2019/2020 financial year.

“While traffic recovered strongly… Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February damaged Easter bookings and fares,” said group CEO Michael O’Leary.

He also warned of ongoing threats to the sector’s fragile outlook.

Global aviation is still in recovery mode from the deadly Covid pandemic, which ravaged travel demand, grounded planes and sparked sector-wide losses.

“Our business, our schedules and our customers are being disrupted by unprecedented air traffic control and airport handling delays, but we remain confident that we can operate almost 100% of our scheduled flights, while minimising delays and disruptions for our guests and their families,” warned O’Leary.

While we remain hopeful that the high rate of vaccinations in Europe will allow the airline and tourism industry to fully recover and finally put Covid behind us, we cannot ignore the risk of new Covid variants in autumn 2022. 

Related Reads

15.07.22 The luggage is piling up at Dublin Airport, so what are your rights if your bag is lost?
05.07.22 Dublin Airport says its plan to handle the summer surge is working
01.07.22 Multiple flights cancelled by Aer Lingus today as further disruption expected this weekend

“Our experience with Omicron last November, and the Ukraine invasion in February, shows how fragile the air travel market remains, and the strength of any recovery will be hugely dependent upon there being no adverse or unexpected developments over the remainder of this year.”

Ryanair was “insulated from the spiralling cost of fuel” with 80% of its kerosene costs hedged for the 2022/2023 year, it added.

Airlines bet against volatile oil prices by hedging, or taking a defensive position on futures markets.

© – AFP 2022 with reporting by Press Association 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie