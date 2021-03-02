Ryanair says it will not reopen its Cork base until winter 2021 at the earliest

RYANAIR HAS CONFIRMED its base at Cork Airport will not reopen until winter due to the airport’s plans to renovate its runway.

The airline described the decision as a “crazy plan” and said its planes based at Cork would not be able to take off early in the morning or land later at night.

It said it will not reopen in Cork until winter 2021 at the earliest. Ryanair will continue to fly to Cork with aircraft based at other airports.

Announcing the decision, the airline criticised the Irish Government’s international travel restrictions on the inbound airport and port visitors stating that the 300-mile border with Northern Ireland remains open.

“Micheál Martin’s Government needs to provide a clear roadmap for the recovery of Cork Airport, which in fact, continues to be the most expensive of Ireland’s major airports. It has failed to offer any Covid recovery incentives, and now plans to undertake runway works during the months of September, October and November, which would prevent Ryanair’s Cork-based aircraft taking off early in the morning or returning late in the evening,” the company said.

“As the local TD, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin should be encouraging recovery incentives at Cork Airport, and not further construction work at an airport that is essentially empty.

Ryanair last month posted a €306 million loss in the third quarter of its 2021 financial year, warning also of a huge annual loss in “the most challenging year” in its 35-year history.

The Irish no-frills airline’s loss after taxation in the three months to 31 December contrasted sharply with a net profit of €88 million in the same period last year.

Ryanair has also forecast an annual net loss for the current financial year of between €850 million and €950 million.