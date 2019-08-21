This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 21 August, 2019
Ryanair cabin crew in Spain warn of 10-day September strike action

A 10-day strike has been promised in protest at the closing of some airport bases.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 8:42 AM
1 hour ago 6,254 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4775823
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Ryanair staff in Spain could be going on strike.
Ryanair staff in Spain could be going on strike.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

UNIONS REPRESENTING RYANAIR cabin crew in Spain have warned of a 10-day strike in September to protest against the anticipated closing of some airport bases. 

A meeting between unions USO and Sitcpla “ended without an accord,” the USO said in a statement. The unions then issued a warning of strike action at 13 Ryanair bases. 

It said the protest was over the possible closing of Ryanair bases at airports on the popular tourist Canary islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria and also the “future uncertainty” for Girona in northeast Spain.

More meetings between unions and Ryanair management could be held next week, USO said.

Cabin crew are set to observe the strike mainly on Fridays and Sundays in September.

Ryanair had announced last month that it would close some bases because of problems with Boeing’s crisis-hit 737 MAX jet, which has been grounded after two fatal accidents.

The airline said it expected to take delivery of just 30 Boeing 737 MAX 200 jets by the end of May 2020, instead of the 58 that it originally expected, and shortfall would mean it would have to close some bases.

Ryanair also announced in July that it intends to eliminate 900 jobs in its 13,000-strong workforce, and it has faced several protests by employees in Europe.

In Ireland, the High Court will rule today if Ryanair is entitled to an injunction preventing its Irish-based pilots from going on strike later this week.

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

