Wednesday 14 April 2021
Ryanair loses court cases as it rails against pandemic State bailouts of national airlines

Ryanair has estimated the total state aid to airlines approved by Brussels at €30 billion.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 11:32 AM
1 hour ago 4,320 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5409189
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

RYANAIR HAS LOST further legal challenges to state rescues of rival airlines as an EU court cleared pandemic aid given to SAS and Finnair.

The cases were part of a legal campaign across Europe by the Irish airline to stop bailout deals for the bloc’s legacy airlines.

In the case of Finland’s biggest carrier, loan guarantees were “necessary in order to remedy the serious disturbance in the Finnish economy in view of the importance of Finnair for that economy,” a court statement said.

In a separate decision, the court said state aid given to airline SAS by Sweden and Denmark was legal “given that SAS has the largest market share in Denmark and Sweden” with no close rival.

Ryanair has long railed against the support given to national airlines, and is often backed by the European Commission which requests that companies make concessions — such as giving up valuable flight slots in busy airports — in return for state aid.

But state aid rules have been considerably weakened to fight the pandemic and Ryaniar has now lost four cases at EU courts.

Ryanair — Europe’s biggest airline in terms of passenger numbers — is also seeking to undo Germany’s massive bailout of Lufthansa in the EU courts as well as schemes in Spain, the Netherlands and Portugal.

Ryanair has estimated the total state aid to airlines approved by Brussels since the beginning of the pandemic at €30 billion, including €11 billion to Lufthansa, €10.6 billion to Air France-KLM, €3.5 billion to Alitalia and €1.3 billion to SAS.

Based in Ireland but hugely popular in the UK, Ryanair was able to get a €690 million emergency loan from British public authorities in May last year.

© – AFP 2021

AFP

