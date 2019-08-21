Poll: Do you support Ryanair pilots in their strike against the company?

THE HIGH COURT will rule today on whether Ryanair can prevent pilots based in Ireland from taking part in a two-day strike later this week.

A number of pilots represented by the trade union Fórsa will strike for 48 hours from midnight on Thursday 22 August, and could engage in further strikes on future dates.

It comes after 94% of directly-employed pilots working for the company, who are members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA), backed industrial action in a long-running dispute over pay, working conditions and related issues.

The association is seeking pay levels it believes are common and competitive in the commercial airline sector, but the company has argued that there is no valid trade dispute between the parties.

The strike is also threatening to disrupt the travel plans of hundreds of Irish passengers.

So today we’re wondering: Do you support Ryanair pilots in their strike against the company?

