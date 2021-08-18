#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 18 August 2021
Advertisement

Ryanair says it will not accept boarding passes issued by Kiwi.com

Customers have been told to avoid booking flights via third party agents.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 11:58 AM
16 minutes ago 4,182 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5525755
A Ryanair Sun Boeing 737-800 landing at Rome's Ciampino Airport in July 2021.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
A Ryanair Sun Boeing 737-800 landing at Rome's Ciampino Airport in July 2021.
A Ryanair Sun Boeing 737-800 landing at Rome's Ciampino Airport in July 2021.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

RYANAIR HAS SAID it will not accept boarding passes issued by the booking website Kiwi.com.

In a statement, Ryanair said that from today (18 August) any passenger with a boarding pass issued by Kiwi “will regrettably be refused boarding as they have not complied with Ryanair’s safety and security protocols during check-in”.

The airline said that valid boarding passes can be accessed via Ryanair.com or the Ryanair app.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said the airline became aware of the issue “when a small number of passengers who booked their flights through Kiwi.com arrived at the boarding gate without official Ryanair boarding passes last week”.

Brady said any passenger who made a booking through Kiwi.com should contact that company directly.

Customers have been told to avoid booking flights “via third party agents, such as Kiwi.com, who do not have authorisation to sell Ryanair flights or to issue boarding passes”.

“Under EU regulation 2015/1998, it is mandatory that passengers complete the Ryanair check-in process directly to ensure passengers are informed of all safety and regulatory protocols required when travelling.

“Kiwi.com circumvent these essential aviation regulations by issuing their own boarding cards which are not valid on Ryanair flights,” the statement noted.
Kiwi.com is a platform on which people can book flights and accommodation, as well as arrange car-hire when abroad.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It was one of a number of booking agents that Ryanair accused of contributing to delays in the airline’s attempts to reimburse customers who could not fly during the initial phases of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryanair today said it has secured a court order in Czechia requiring Kiwi to stop replacing customer email addresses with alternative email addresses, thereby “preventing Ryanair from communicating directly with its passengers”, but that Kiwi “is not yet complying with that order”.

The Journal has contacted Kiwi for comment.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie