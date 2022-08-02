How the controversy over Sabina Higgins' Ukraine letter gathered pace

CRITICISM OVER A letter written by Sabina Higgins about the war in Ukraine has continued today as politicians question why it was published at the end of last week on the President’s official website.

President Michael D Higgins yesterday released a statement through a spokesperson reiterating his own stance on the conflict but he has not responded to criticism of his wife’s letter to The Irish Times or provided an explanation of why it was published on his official website – and then removed.

Let’s take a look at what we do know.

On 20 July, the Irish Times published an editorial entitled “The Irish Times view on the war in Ukraine: escalating to stand still”. In response to this editorial, Sabina Higgins wrote a letter to the Irish Times, which was published in the Letters to The Editor section on 27 July.

The letter claimed that the editorial of 20 July “did not encourage any ceasefire negotiations that might lead towards a peace settlement between the Russians, the Ukrainian forces and the separatists”.

She wrote: “Until the world persuades President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire and negotiations, the long haul of terrible war will go on. How can there be any winner?”

The letter acknowledged the suffering of the Ukrainian people, and also noted that as many as 27,000 Russians are estimated to have been killed in the fighting.

Critics have suggested the letter was drawing an equivalence between the actions of Ukraine and Russia. Those critics in the days that followed the publication of the letter included Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik, who described it as “under-informed” in a Newstalk interview on Friday.

The MP said: “When you look at the way how Russia behaved for the last eight years – when you look at the last five and a half months – you would understand that there is no way of peaceful negotiations.”

“These talks are extremely dangerous – because basically what is written in the letter is ‘let’s make peace’ – so we will allow [the] bully, allow aggressive country get away with what they have done,” she added.

On Friday, Fine Gael Senator John McGahon pointed out that the Sabina Higgins’ letter had been published on the official website of The President and said it was inappropriate for the letter to be posted on the presidential website.

It is inappropriate for a letter purporting such views, endorsed by the Russian Ambassador, to be published on https://t.co/Rjs6ihhpAi



Senator John McGahon said the foreign policy of this country is set by the Irish Government, not the presidency, and this Government stands unequivocally behind Ukraine.

It was shortly thereafter deleted from the presidential website.

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne said Michael D Higgins should issue a public statement “outlining Ireland’s strong continued support for Ukraine and opposition to the brutality of Vladimir Putin”.

“Mrs Higgins is entitled to her personal opinion and to express it, although I believe that she is totally wrong to try to see an equivalence in the positions of Ukraine and Russia,” Byrne said.

He said: “However, the decision to publish the letter on the President’s website raises serious questions.”

Although the publication of the letter on the President’s official website has been a major source of criticism, the fact that Sabina Higgins’ stance was welcomed by the Kremlin has also drawn attention.

In an interview with The Irish Times following the publication of the letter, Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov said he had received support from Irish people and welcomed Sabina Higgins’ letter.

He said: “I wouldn’t want to intrude in internal affairs but the point of view, it makes sense. She’s against war. We’re all against war.”

The letter also received some international media coverage. US publication Politico ran with the headline: ‘Irish president’s wife wins Kremlin kudos for Ukraine peace letter’, following the Russian ambassador’s comments about it.

Yesterday, President Higgins issued a statement reiterating his condemnation of the war in Ukraine.

The statement which quoted a spokesperson for President Higgins said: “The record shows President Higgins has been unequivocal in his condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine from his original statement on March 1.

“He has repeatedly condemned what he has described as the illegal, immoral and unjustifiable Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“He has called for an immediate Russian withdrawal and end to the violence. He has voiced his steadfast support for the victims of this terrible conflict and met with Ukrainian refugees in Ireland and the Ukrainian Ambassador many times.

“President Higgins has stressed the importance of using every available ‘chink of diplomacy’.”

The spokesperson added: “President Higgins has also publicly commended and continues to commend people and communities across Ireland for their generosity and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

They did not make reference to Sabina Higgins’ letter or explain why the letter had been published on the presidential website for a brief period of time.

The focus today has remained on that decision to publish the letter on the President’s official website.

Former Independent minister Shane Ross told Newstalk Breakfast earlier that it is “somewhat ridiculous” to expect the president to “come in and defend his wife’s position”.

He said that Sabina Higgins is entitled to express her opinion but he does not believe the letter should have appeared on the president’s website.