Sabina Higgins thanks public for support following breast cancer treatment

SABINA HIGGINS, THE wife of President Michael D Higgins, has thanked the public for the support she has received since announcing she has undergone treatment for breast cancer.

Mrs Higgins publicly announced her diagnosis for the first time one month ago and called on other women to be aware of breast cancer symptoms.

In a statement today, she said she “would like to thank all those friends and members of the public who have shown such kindness in sending such lovely messages of good will and love for my healing, and for all the beautiful cards, mass bouquets, prayers and flowers I received, as I was undergoing the treatment for breast cancer”.

“I have no doubt that all those good vibrations contributed to my recovery. I am eternally grateful and full of admiration for all the wonderful medical personnel who gave me such successful breast care,” she said.

Advertisement

Mrs Higgins said she has “received so many well wishes that it would be difficult” for her to “thank each person individually”.

“However, I would like each person to know that I have been truly touched by the outpouring of support and goodwill which I have received,” she said.

“May I send my deepest thanks to you all and once again remind all women of the importance of being checked for breast cancer, and to particularly emphasise to women over the age of 70 that the risk continues to increase with age so please continue to be checked as regularly as possible.”

It has not been confirmed when the President’s wife was first diagnosed with breast cancer.

Sabina Higgins, originally an actress, was born Sabina Coyne in Co Mayo in 1942 and married Michael D Higgins in 1974. The couple have four children together.

With reporting by Carl Kinsella