#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 28 July 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Do you feel safe on public transport?

Security officers on the Luas are temporarily increasing after a report found many women feel unsafe on public transport.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 10:00 AM
52 minutes ago 6,467 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5507081
Image: Shutterstock/Hamik
Image: Shutterstock/Hamik

THIS MONTH, WE’RE taking a deep dive into public transport as part of The Good Information Project, including how safe it is to use.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is temporarily increasing the number of security officers on Luas trams and at platforms following a report on women’s safety. 

The report found that men and women experience violence on public transport at a similar rate, but that women are more likely to experience sexual harassment or assault than men.

It identified that women are more concerned about their safety on public transport, which can cause anxiety and occasional avoidance of using public transport at certain times or avoiding going out altogether.

Campaigners told The Journal that societal changes, more inclusive planning, and better infrastructure – like more lighting at bus stops - are important actions to make public transport safer.

So today, we’re asking you: Do you feel safe on public transport?


Poll Results:

I mostly feel safe but sometimes feel unsafe (275)
I feel safe or unsafe depending on the circumstances, but I'm always on alert  (244)
It's about 50/50  (182)
I rarely or never feel safe on public transport (156)
I always feel safe on public transport (137)





#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie