Poll: Do you feel safe on public transport?

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is temporarily increasing the number of security officers on Luas trams and at platforms following a report on women’s safety.

The report found that men and women experience violence on public transport at a similar rate, but that women are more likely to experience sexual harassment or assault than men.

It identified that women are more concerned about their safety on public transport, which can cause anxiety and occasional avoidance of using public transport at certain times or avoiding going out altogether.

Campaigners told The Journal that societal changes, more inclusive planning, and better infrastructure – like more lighting at bus stops - are important actions to make public transport safer.

