Just 2% of safeguarding concerns reported to HSE come from people experiencing alleged abuse

JUST 2% OF reports around safeguarding concerns for people who may have been abused are made by the people themselves, it has been revealed.

The bulk of reports of abuse come from either staff members at facilities of family members.

Figures for 2017 reported to the HSE National Safeguarding Office showed 10,120 concerns regarding alleged abuse in Ireland with the most common type physical abuse at 37%.

This was followed by psychological abuse (29%), financial abuse (11%) and sexual abuse (9%).

The office is part of Safeguarding Ireland and works with nine Safeguarding and Protection Teams across the country – to whom concerns about people’s protection can be reported.

It is calling on more people to come forward to report abuse themselves.

“Those most at risk are vulnerable adults such as people who are living with dementia, a brain injury, a mental illness, a learning disability, a physical disability, or a frail older person,” chairperson Patricia Rickard Clarke said.

Though people may live with reduced capacity – we would encourage them to report their concerns where possible.

She also said people should think ahead to ensure they can safeguard their future.

“In particular, I would encourage adults to put in place an enduring power of Attorney, which gives financial and legal decision-making responsibility to a chosen and most trusted person,” she said.