#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 21 November 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí seize vehicles and stolen goods in Co Dublin searches

Two women and a man were arrested in connection with the seisure.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 5:38 PM
27 minutes ago 5,371 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5274707

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a number of vehicles and stolen goods in searches of a premises in Saggart,Co Dublin.

The search today was carried out as part of an investigation into an organised crime gang.

Gardaí from the detective unit in Tallaght garda station conducted these searches with the assistance of colleagues from the Emergency Response Unit, Criminal Assets Bureau, Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

Two cars, a Breitling watch and a crossbow were seized.

Source: An Garda Síochána

A number of other vehicles and goods seized in earlier searches as part of this investigation include: €3,800 in cash, six cars and three caravans.

Three people have been arrested today, two women aged in their 40s and 20s and a man in his 20s. They were taken to Tallaght and Rathfarnham garda stations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They have since been released and gardaí said a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Three people were previously arrested in relation to this investigation in January 2020; two women aged in their 40s and 20s and a man in his 20s. A file is also being prepared for submission to the DPP regarding these arrests.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie