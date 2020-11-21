Gardaí seize vehicles and stolen goods in Co Dublin searches

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a number of vehicles and stolen goods in searches of a premises in Saggart,Co Dublin.

The search today was carried out as part of an investigation into an organised crime gang.

Gardaí from the detective unit in Tallaght garda station conducted these searches with the assistance of colleagues from the Emergency Response Unit, Criminal Assets Bureau, Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

Two cars, a Breitling watch and a crossbow were seized.

A number of other vehicles and goods seized in earlier searches as part of this investigation include: €3,800 in cash, six cars and three caravans.

Three people have been arrested today, two women aged in their 40s and 20s and a man in his 20s. They were taken to Tallaght and Rathfarnham garda stations.

They have since been released and gardaí said a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Three people were previously arrested in relation to this investigation in January 2020; two women aged in their 40s and 20s and a man in his 20s. A file is also being prepared for submission to the DPP regarding these arrests.