#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 9 February 2021
Advertisement

Plume of Sahara dust causes spike in European air pollution

The cloud of fine sand blown northward from Algeria tinted skies red and mixed with snowfall in the Alps and Pyrenees, leaving slopes looking orange.

By Press Association Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 11:37 AM
20 minutes ago 1,632 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5349420

2.57930867 A cross-country ski track covered with sand at La Fouly in the Val Ferret, Switzerland Source: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP/PA Images

A PLUME OF Sahara dust that has blanketed parts of southern and central Europe in recent days caused a sharp rise in air pollution across the region, researchers have said.

The European Commission’s Copernicus satellite monitoring programme said measured levels of particles smaller than 10 micrometres – so-called PM10s – spiked in cities such as Barcelona, Lyon and Marseille on Sunday.

bfe40a4c-5715-4aa6-997b-b7aa8442d1d9 La Fouly in the Val Ferret, Switzerland Source: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP/PA Images

The cloud of fine sand blown northward from Algeria tinted skies red and mixed with fresh snowfall in the Alps and Pyrenees, leaving slopes looking orange.

While PM10 particles can enter the lungs, causing breathing difficulties, asthma attacks and other health problems, the concentration of Sahara dust did not reach levels considered harmful.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie