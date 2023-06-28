Huge search underway for missing Yachtsman who was bound for Cork on solo challenge

A MAJOR SEARCH is underway to locate a missing sailor who set course for Cork on a solo trip as part of the ‘Jester Challenge’ over a week ago.

Dunan Lougee, an experienced boat builder and sailor, set sail from Plymouth for Baltimore on the Cork coast on 18 June, and was expected to have arrived by the 22nd.

Ten days on, there has been no contact made with him.

HM Coastguard Crosby stated in an appeal that Duncan set off onboard a yacht called “The Minke”, a 25ft fibreglass folkboat with a white hull and white sails.

The boat’s hull number is FB597.

Lougee was singlehandedly taking part in a challenge that was to see him sail the route via the Isles of Scilly.

All the other boats taking part in the challenge have been accounted for.

“HM Coastguard has issued regular broadcasts and liaised with the Irish Coastguard, UK police and the RILI.

“If you have any information, please call the Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on 01326,” a spokesperson said.

A social media appeal by the sailor’s loved ones stated that Lougee is a “fit and healthy individual”.

They added that The Minke was last sighted near the Helford River on 19 June at 2pm.

“Duncan is an experienced yacht broker, boat builder and sailor with many miles of sailing including single handed crossing Atlantic, 3 x trips from Plymouth to Azores and back.

“He has even done this trip to Baltimore in Ireland before.

“Have you seen this person or boat? We are just desperate for any information however small,” the appeal states.

The team behind the Jester Challenge posted a statement to their website which said:

“Despite the best efforts of Falmouth MCA and the Irish Coastguard, including a fixed wing search of the area between the Scillies and Baltimore, Minke’s whereabouts are still unknown. Everyone involved in the search for Duncan and Minke is perplexed by the absence of any sign of her position.

“Duncan is carrying both an EPIRB (Emergency Position-Indicating Beacon) and a PLB (Personal Locator Beacon), neither of which have been activated.

“Conditions in the Celtic Sea have generally been benign throughout the last week, further contributing to the puzzle. Hope has not yet been lost that after some major setback, Duncan is still trying to reach a safe haven.”

A spokesperson from the Department of Transport in Ireland, which oversees the Coast Guard, said:

“The Coast Guard is collaborating with UK MCA in assisting with a request for any sightings or reports of the yacht Minke which was taking part in the Jester Challenge. “Coast Guard is making local enquiries and broadcasting marine VHF messages, seeking any reports on sightings of the vessel. There are no reports or information on the vessel being sighted in Irish waters. Operation is ongoing.”