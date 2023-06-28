Huge search underway for missing Yachtsman who was bound for Cork on solo challenge

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAJOR SEARCH is underway to locate a missing sailor who set course for Cork on a solo trip as part of the ‘Jester Challenge’ over a week ago.
Dunan Lougee, an experienced boat builder and sailor, set sail from Plymouth for Baltimore on the Cork coast on 18 June, and was expected to have arrived by the 22nd.
Ten days on, there has been no contact made with him.
HM Coastguard Crosby stated in an appeal that Duncan set off onboard a yacht called “The Minke”, a 25ft fibreglass folkboat with a white hull and white sails.
The boat’s hull number is FB597.
Lougee was singlehandedly taking part in a challenge that was to see him sail the route via the Isles of Scilly.
All the other boats taking part in the challenge have been accounted for.
A social media appeal by the sailor’s loved ones stated that Lougee is a “fit and healthy individual”.
They added that The Minke was last sighted near the Helford River on 19 June at 2pm.
“The Coast Guard is collaborating with UK MCA in assisting with a request for any sightings or reports of the yacht Minke which was taking part in the Jester Challenge.
“Coast Guard is making local enquiries and broadcasting marine VHF messages, seeking any reports on sightings of the vessel. There are no reports or information on the vessel being sighted in Irish waters. Operation is ongoing.”
