#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 13 July 2022
Advertisement

Paris attacker given life sentence in France transferred to Belgium for bombings trial

He is being tried for involvement in killings at a Brussels airport and metro station.

By AFP Wednesday 13 Jul 2022, 2:47 PM
26 minutes ago 590 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5815999
A memorial to the victims of the March 2016 attack at Brussels Zaventem Airport
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A memorial to the victims of the March 2016 attack at Brussels Zaventem Airport
A memorial to the victims of the March 2016 attack at Brussels Zaventem Airport
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE SOLE SURVIVING member of an Islamic State group cell that killed 130 people in Paris in 2015 has been transferred from France to Belgium where he face trial for attacks at a Brussels airport and metro station.

Salah Abdeslam, 32, was recently given a whole-life sentence in a trial in France for his involvement in the Paris attacks.

The former Brussels resident was brought from the Fleury-Merogis prison south of Paris to Belgium’s Ittre prison between Brussels and Charleroi, a source close to the case told AFP.

He will be held in prison in Belgium until his trial on 10 October.

He is being tried for his involvement in March 2016 attacks that were carried out by the same cell behind the Paris attacks.

The attacks in Belgium, which killed 32 people at the national airport and in a Brussels metro station, were also claimed by the Islamic State organisation.

The Belgian trial could last until the summer of 2023.

Abdeslam was captured alive in Brussels by police days before the Belgium attacks.

He was handed over to France to face trial there over the 2015 attacks at the Bataclan concert hall and other venues.

On 30 June, he was sentenced to life in prison with only a slim chance of parole after 30 years, the toughest possible punishment under French law.

He did not appeal the sentence after the trial, which was the biggest in modern French history.

All of the attackers except for Abdeslam died by suicide or were killed by police during or after the assault.

Abdeslam will be tried in Belgium alongside five of his co-defendants in Paris, including Mohamed Abrini, the “man in the hat” who abandoned his cart of explosives at the Brussels airport before fleeing.

Another native of Brussels, Oussama Atar, the alleged mastermind of the Paris attacks, will also be tried in absentia, as he is presumed dead in Syria.

© AFP 2022

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie