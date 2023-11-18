Donohoe reiterates that €40m additional funding conditional on RTÉ reforms being implemented

PUBLIC EXPENDITURE MINISTER Paschal Donohoe has reiterated today that the government has made it clear that additional funding for RTÉ is being made available “on a conditional basis in 2024″.

Speaking to reporters in Maynooth, where the Fine Gael party is holding a special conference, Donohoe was questioned about reports about the salary caps of some of the broadcasters’ top earners and whether it would be applied universally from next year.

Advertisement

The reform document, published by RTÉ this week stated that no one should earn more than the director general’s salary, which is €250,000.

Donohoe said he would not comment on any specific individual, but stated that the new strategic vision for the national broadcaster has introduced a salary cap.

“The government was very clear on Tuesday that the €40 million for 2024 is dependent on reforms being carried out on time, with full commitment and involvement of RTE”, he said.

Donohoe added that the additional funding for next year is contingent on the implementation of those reforms being delivered.

Read Next Related Reads 'No one will earn more than the DG': Bakhurst outlines voluntary redundancies and salary caps at RTÉ Government approves €56 million bailout for RTÉ, subject to conditions RTE expected to cut 400 jobs under new cost-saving plans

When asked if certain commitments on the salary caps are not followed through on, would that be an issue of contention for the release of additional funding, Donohoe said “the government will be able to consider all these matters in 2024 when we get to making our first decision regarding the release of the first portion of the €40 million”.

“I’m very conscious that the decision that has been made in relation to pay influences many different individuals in RTÉ and I’m not really going to comment on their circumstances,” he said.

“What I’m not going to do is comment on anybody’s individual contract or any one presenter because I believe it’s far more appropriate that discussion happen between the Director General and individual members of staff. The key thing for the government is the overall journey that has been outlined, which I am confident will be implemented and it does need to be,” stated the minister.