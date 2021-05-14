#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 14 May 2021
Advertisement

Minister gives green light to sale of Denis O'Brien's Communicorp to Bauer Media

The Communicorp sale to Bauer Media is understood to be worth more than €100m.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 14 May 2021, 5:42 PM
40 minutes ago 1,672 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5437643
Newstalk is home to broadcast veteran Pat Kenny.
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Newstalk is home to broadcast veteran Pat Kenny.
Newstalk is home to broadcast veteran Pat Kenny.
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

THE WAY HAS been cleared by Government for the sale of the company that owns Newstalk and Today FM to Bauer Media.

Communicorp Group, owned by Denis O’Brien, said today that Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media has given her blessing to the transaction.

In a statement the company said that the sale will likely conclude at the end of the month.

“Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD has confirmed that following an initial media merger examination, the proposed acquisition of Communicorp Group by Bauer Media Audio Holdings GmbH can proceed as it is not contrary to the public interest in protecting the plurality of media in the state.

“The confirmation from Minister Martin completes all phases of required regulatory approval and follows approvals from The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. It is anticipated that the acquisition will complete on May 31st, 2021,” the company said.

The Department confirmed the Minister’s clearance for the purchase.  

“On Wednesday 12 May, Minister Catherine Martin determined that the proposed acquisition by Bauer Media of Communicorp Group Media would not be contrary to the public interest in protecting media plurality in the State and that it should be allowed to proceed,” a statement said. 

The deal is understood to be in excess of €100m. Communicorp operates national radio stations Newstalk and Today FM, along with local broadcast outlets Spin 1038, 98FM and Spin Southwest.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Bauer Media is a major presence in the audio business across seven countries – it’s radio output is focused mainly on music.

According to the latest JNLR listenership figures released last November, Today FM enjoyed its highest-ever market share last year with 877,000 people tuning in weekly, 100,000 more than its RTÉ rival 2FM.

Current affairs programming has been a particular hit with listeners and, accordingly, Newstalk has reaped the benefits.

After RTÉ Radio One, Newstalk cemented its status as the second-most listened-to station in the country with 477,000 people tuning in on a daily basis and an all-time high weekly reach of 804,000, up 62,000 from last year.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie