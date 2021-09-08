#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Wednesday 8 September 2021
Advertisement

Less invasive saliva PCR test 'almost as accurate' as nose/throat swab

In a new Irish study 94% of the positive nose/throat samples also tested positive for Covid-19 via the saliva test.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 11:41 AM
17 minutes ago 1,465 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5543680
File photo of a male patient undergoing a saliva swab
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa
File photo of a male patient undergoing a saliva swab
File photo of a male patient undergoing a saliva swab
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa

A STUDY CONDUCTED by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) has demonstrated that a PCR test using saliva to test for Covid-19 is almost as accurate as the standard nose and throat swab.

The saliva screening represents a less invasive alternative to the nasal/throat swab and “could enable greater capacity for, and uptake of frequent testing of people who require regular screening”, a college spokesperson has said.

The research, carried out in Ireland by the RCSI’s University of Medicine and Health Sciences, has been published in HRB Open Research and approved by an international panel of peer-reviewers this week.

The study evaluated the performance of the established “gold standard” nasal/throat swabbing and the more recently developed ‘Saliva Direct’ approach that tests for Covid-19 in saliva specimens.

The study involved the collection of nasal/throat swabs and saliva samples from a group of over 300 symptomatic and asymptomatic participants between November 2020 and March 2021.

The participants included asymptomatic RCSI students who participated in the study as part of the routine Covid-19 screening programme at the university and patients admitted to Beaumont Hospital with respiratory symptoms related to the coronavirus.

Some 94% of the positive nose/throat samples also tested positive via the saliva test, while 96% of those that tested negative on the nose/throat swab also tested negative on the saliva test.

The results of this study are consistent with the original results in similar studies abroad.

Related Reads

07.09.21 Covid-19: 12,000 students deemed close contacts are out of school
06.09.21 HSE to update vaccine registration process for pregnant women after confusion over rollout
06.09.21 Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 continues to decline

Increased compliance

Speaking about the results, Professor Steve Kerrigan, Deputy Head of RCSI’s School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences, said the Irish study “has further validated that saliva testing can offer an accurate alternative to the more invasive commonly used nose and throat swabbing method”.

“The saliva sample to test for Covid-19 can be easily collected by the person themselves, so has the potential to increase compliance with screening, particularly those who require frequent repeated testing.

“As the saliva test does not require a healthcare professional to conduct it, this method also reduces the risk of infection for test-centre staff associated with conducting the nasal/throat swabbing,” Kerrigan stated.

RCSI conducted the study in collaboration with University College Dublin and Beaumont Hospital.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Saliva Direct was developed by the Yale School of Public Health and has been authorised for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US.

The Journal has contacted the HSE for comment on the study’s results.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie