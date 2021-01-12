#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 12 January 2021
Advertisement

New novel from Normal People author Sally Rooney to be published in September

Beautiful World, Where Are You follows two best friends as they navigate love, friendship and sex heading into their thirties.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 5:18 PM
14 minutes ago 1,452 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5323041
Image: Kalpesh Lathigra
Image: Kalpesh Lathigra

THE THIRD NOVEL by Sally Rooney, and her first since the widely acclaimed Normal People, will be published on 7 September.

Beautiful World, Where Are You follows best friends Alice and Eileen as they near their thirties, both in different places and on very different trajectories.

Similar to Normal People, the pair exchange emails about art, friendship, the world around them and “the complicated love affairs unfolding in their own lives”. 

Alex Bowler, the publisher at Faber who acquired the novel as part of a two-book deal, said Beautiful World, Where Are You “absorbs you once again in the inner lives of characters with brilliant minds and aching hearts, while marking the next creative leap from a singular writer”. 

“The book scintillates with intelligence, empathy and, yes, beauty,” said Bowler. 

Mayo’s Rooney has been showered with numerous accolades since her debut novel Conversations with Friends was published in 2017

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Rooney was nominated for an Emmy for her work on the television adaptation of Normal People, which was broadcast on RTÉ last year. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie