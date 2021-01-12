New novel from Normal People author Sally Rooney to be published in September

THE THIRD NOVEL by Sally Rooney, and her first since the widely acclaimed Normal People, will be published on 7 September.

Beautiful World, Where Are You follows best friends Alice and Eileen as they near their thirties, both in different places and on very different trajectories.

Similar to Normal People, the pair exchange emails about art, friendship, the world around them and “the complicated love affairs unfolding in their own lives”.

Alex Bowler, the publisher at Faber who acquired the novel as part of a two-book deal, said Beautiful World, Where Are You “absorbs you once again in the inner lives of characters with brilliant minds and aching hearts, while marking the next creative leap from a singular writer”.

“The book scintillates with intelligence, empathy and, yes, beauty,” said Bowler.

Mayo’s Rooney has been showered with numerous accolades since her debut novel Conversations with Friends was published in 2017

Rooney was nominated for an Emmy for her work on the television adaptation of Normal People, which was broadcast on RTÉ last year.