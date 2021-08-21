Poll: Are you a fan of Sally Rooney's books?

LITERARY SENSATION SALLY Rooney’s career continues to go from strength to strength with a new novel on the way and another TV adaptation in the pipeline.

It emerged in recent days that advance reading copies of Rooney’s upcoming novel Beautiful World, Where Are You are selling for hundreds of dollars online.

The copies were sent out to a selection of editors, writers and influencers ahead of the book’s release in September.

Despite being clearly marked ‘not for resale’ they have begun to appear on trading sites such as eBay and Depop.

It was also announced this week that the TV adaptation of Rooney’s debut novel Conversations with Friends will grace our screens as part of RTÉ’s autumn entertainment schedule.

