Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at event in western New York

AUTHOR SALMAN RUSHDIE, whose writings have attracted death threats from Iran, has been attacked on stage at an event in New York.

It is understood Rushdie was speaking at an event in Western New York when he was attacked.

The author of the controversial Satanic Verses is understood to have just begun speaking at the Chautauqua Institution.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous.

A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A bounty of over three million dollars was offered for anyone who kills the British-Indian author, although the Iranian government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered.

In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie to $3.3 million (now £2.7m).

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was “no evidence” of people being interested in the reward.

That year, Rushdie published a memoir, Joseph Anton, about the fatwa.

With reporting from Press Association