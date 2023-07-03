Irish man arrested following violent death of Irish woman at Spanish holiday resort

AN IRISH MAN has been arrested following the violent death of an Irish woman at a hotel in the Spanish holiday location of Salou.

Catalan police have confirmed that the woman’s body was found in a corridor at the Magnolia Hotel at about 9.30pm last night.

The woman is believed to have been strangled with a cord.

A statement by the regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force said: “Officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra’s Criminal Investigation Decision in Tarragona have arrested a man allegedly related to the violent death of a woman in Salou last night.”

The police statement said that the arrested man was found next to the woman and had suffered an injury.

Police sources said that his injuries were not serious and are believed to have been caused by the smashing of glass.

The deceased, a 36-year-old woman, and the arrested man, a 30-year-old man, are both Irish.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin told RTÉ’s News at One today that officials from his department are assisting with the case.

“It’s shocking, particularly the fact that another woman has died as a result of a very violent attack, by all appearances,” he said.

“I obviously don’t have the details and obviously the Spanish police will be investigating this but it is very shocking news. That a young woman should be killed in a violent manner like this. We await the news in respect of this but again our department officials are providing consular assistance.”

Salou City Council has said that a minute’s silence is set to be held this evening following the death of the woman.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy